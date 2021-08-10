About us
At the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 20 locations in northeast Ohio. Facilities include our Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in Akron, Calcutta, Canton, Lorain, Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Parma, Ravenna, Sandusky, Warren, Willoughby, and Youngstown. We also operate 4 mobile clinics in the Cleveland area to provide care to Veterans who can’t easily visit one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northeast Ohio health services page.
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center operates several Centers of Excellence, including:
- Open heart surgery
- Geriatric evaluation and management
- Substance abuse care
- Domiciliary care for Veterans who are homeless
- Medical care for Veterans who are homeless
- Care for Veterans who are seriously mentally ill
- Spinal cord injury care
- HIV care
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Research and development
At Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
We operate 2 Research Centers of Excellence for Veterans who suffer from limb loss, sensory and motor issues, and other loss of function of the nervous system. The Advanced Platform Technology (APT) Center performs research and development of prosthetic and orthotic devices, health monitoring and maintenance, and nerve system interfaces. The Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Center studies the use of electrical currents to rehabilitate the nervous system and produce treatment for Veterans that fosters independence and improves quality of life.
We are currently conducting about 220 research projects at our medical center. Major areas of research include:
- Biomedical research
- Health services research
- Clinical and cooperative studies
- Rehabilitation research
- Nursing
- Infectious disease
- Autoimmune disorders and rheumatology
- Cardiology
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- Pulmonary diseases
- Surgery
- Hematology and oncology
- Kidney disease
- Neurology and eye diseases
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Multiple sclerosis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Urology
- Spinal cord injury
- Stroke rehabilitation
- Schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders
Teaching and learning
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We operate 2 Education Centers of Excellence in primary care education and patient-centered specialty care education.
Our primary academic affiliations are with Case Western Reserve University and Ursuline College (Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing). We have 250 academic affiliations with 75 education institutions, and we train more than 2,170 health care students each year.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- Our hospital overlooks Rockefeller Park and is next to the Cleveland Museum of Art, Natural History Museum, cultural gardens, Case Western Reserve University, and Severance Hall.
- Our hospital has 673 operational beds.
- We operate more Centers of Excellence than any other VA health care system in the nation.
- On any given day, Northeast Ohio health care performs 7,982 outpatient appointments, 1,538 primary care appointments, 5,011 specialty care appointments, and 1,433 mental health appointments. We fill 12,938 prescriptions, perform 243 home care visits, and serve more than 1,600 meals.
- Our hospital was named in 1978 for Louis Stokes, who was born and reared in Cleveland and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. After practicing law for 15 years, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 30 years.
- Our VA outpatient clinic in Mansfield was named for Army Pfc. David F. Winder, a combat medic in the Vietnam War. On May 13, 1970, he sustained mortal wounds while attempting to reach several wounded comrades through intense enemy fire. He received the Medal of Honor and is buried in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Accreditations and achievements
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has received accreditation from the Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, methadone treatment, advanced inpatient diabetes care, and behavioral health programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from:
- American Diabetes Association
- American Association of Diabetes Educators
- American College of Surgeons
- American College of Radiology (Oncology)
- College of American Pathology
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- Human Rights Campaign
- American Psychological Association
- ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter
- American Board of Physical Therapy Residency Fellowship Education
- Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International
- Anticoagulation Forum Center of Excellence Certification
- Coalition on Ministry in Specialized Settings (Pastoral Care)
- Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System received the following awards:
- Under Secretary’s Award in Substance Abuse
- Under Secretary’s Award in Cardiac Surgery
- Under Secretary’s Award in Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans
- Under Secretary’s Award in Human Immunodeficiency Virus Services
- American Heart Association, Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award
- Legal Aid Society of Cleveland Community Impact Award
- Practice Green Health Partner for Change Award, 2018
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
Newsletters
