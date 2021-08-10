About the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 20 locations in northeast Ohio. Facilities include our Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in Akron, Calcutta, Canton, Lorain, Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Parma, Ravenna, Sandusky, Warren, Willoughby, and Youngstown. We also operate 4 mobile clinics in the Cleveland area to provide care to Veterans who can’t easily visit one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northeast Ohio health services page.

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center operates several Centers of Excellence, including:

Open heart surgery

Geriatric evaluation and management

Substance abuse care

Domiciliary care for Veterans who are homeless

Medical care for Veterans who are homeless

Care for Veterans who are seriously mentally ill

Spinal cord injury care

HIV care

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

At Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We operate 2 Research Centers of Excellence for Veterans who suffer from limb loss, sensory and motor issues, and other loss of function of the nervous system. The Advanced Platform Technology (APT) Center performs research and development of prosthetic and orthotic devices, health monitoring and maintenance, and nerve system interfaces. The Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Center studies the use of electrical currents to rehabilitate the nervous system and produce treatment for Veterans that fosters independence and improves quality of life.

We are currently conducting about 220 research projects at our medical center. Major areas of research include:

Biomedical research

Health services research

Clinical and cooperative studies

Rehabilitation research

Nursing

Infectious disease

Autoimmune disorders and rheumatology

Cardiology

Hypertension

Diabetes

Pulmonary diseases

Surgery

Hematology and oncology

Kidney disease

Neurology and eye diseases

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Urology

Spinal cord injury

Stroke rehabilitation

Schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders

Teaching and learning

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We operate 2 Education Centers of Excellence in primary care education and patient-centered specialty care education.

Our primary academic affiliations are with Case Western Reserve University and Ursuline College (Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing). We have 250 academic affiliations with 75 education institutions, and we train more than 2,170 health care students each year.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital overlooks Rockefeller Park and is next to the Cleveland Museum of Art, Natural History Museum, cultural gardens, Case Western Reserve University, and Severance Hall.

Our hospital has 673 operational beds.

We operate more Centers of Excellence than any other VA health care system in the nation.

On any given day, Northeast Ohio health care performs 7,982 outpatient appointments, 1,538 primary care appointments, 5,011 specialty care appointments, and 1,433 mental health appointments. We fill 12,938 prescriptions, perform 243 home care visits, and serve more than 1,600 meals.

Our hospital was named in 1978 for Louis Stokes, who was born and reared in Cleveland and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. After practicing law for 15 years, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 30 years.

Our VA outpatient clinic in Mansfield was named for Army Pfc. David F. Winder, a combat medic in the Vietnam War. On May 13, 1970, he sustained mortal wounds while attempting to reach several wounded comrades through intense enemy fire. He received the Medal of Honor and is buried in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Accreditations and achievements

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has received accreditation from the Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, methadone treatment, advanced inpatient diabetes care, and behavioral health programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from:

American Diabetes Association

American Association of Diabetes Educators

American College of Surgeons

American College of Radiology (Oncology)

College of American Pathology

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Human Rights Campaign

American Psychological Association

ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter

American Board of Physical Therapy Residency Fellowship Education

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

Anticoagulation Forum Center of Excellence Certification

Coalition on Ministry in Specialized Settings (Pastoral Care)

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System received the following awards:

Under Secretary’s Award in Substance Abuse

Under Secretary’s Award in Cardiac Surgery

Under Secretary’s Award in Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans

Under Secretary’s Award in Human Immunodeficiency Virus Services

American Heart Association, Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

Legal Aid Society of Cleveland Community Impact Award

Practice Green Health Partner for Change Award, 2018

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

COMING SOON

Newsletters

COMING SOON