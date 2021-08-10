Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 20 locations in northeast Ohio. Facilities include our Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and 15 community-based outpatient clinics in Akron, Calcutta, Canton, Lorain, Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Parma, Ravenna, Sandusky, Warren, Willoughby, and Youngstown. We also operate 4 mobile clinics in the Cleveland area to provide care to Veterans who can’t easily visit one of our facilities.