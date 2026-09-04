Chaplain Service
The Chaplain Service has a long, proud history of excellence. Clinical Chaplains are a tradition within VA's care for Veterans and their families—a long-standing precedent, affirmed by all three branches of the U.S. government. The VA recognizes spiritual and pastoral care must be integrated into a total program of health care provided to Veterans and available to those who desire such care. Spiritual care is offered to people from all faith traditions, as well as no identified faith tradition. Specialized care is offered to inpatients, outpatients, patient families, and VA staff.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Crisis Intervention
- Exploring meaning and purpose
- Meditation and mindfulness
- Moral injury support
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend worship services in the Interfaith Chapel, or watch on Channel 777 in patient rooms.
Catholic Mass
- Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
- Monday - Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Ecumenical Worship Service
- Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Muslim Prayer Service
- Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain at
Interfaith Chapels
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
First floor
Map of Louis Stokes Cleveland campus
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week for private prayer and meditation
Photos:
Blessed Sacrament Room, Muslim Prayer Room, Interfaith Chapel