Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Crisis Intervention

Exploring meaning and purpose

Meditation and mindfulness

Moral injury support

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend worship services in the Interfaith Chapel, or watch on Channel 777 in patient rooms.

Catholic Mass

Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

Monday - Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Ecumenical Worship Service

Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Muslim Prayer Service

Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at .