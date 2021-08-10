DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Room 1B416

Map of Louis Stokes Cleveland campus

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 3395

Hours: Coming soon!

Parma VA Clinic

8787 Brookpark Road

Parma, Ohio 44129-6809

Room 2108

Phone: 216-739-7000, ext. 40343

Hours: Coming soon!

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.