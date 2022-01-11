Women Veterans' Town Hall

Join us for a presentation and discussion on how to stay mentally and spiritually resilient during the 'Winter Blues'. We’ll also share information about how to get connected with the services you need to stay safe and healthy. More details about the agenda will be shared closer to the event.

This will be a virtual event and can be viewed on Microsoft Teams. You can also join the event on your phone:

+1 872-701-0185

Conference ID: 977 664 147#