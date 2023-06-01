Veterans Resource Open House at the Zoo
When:
Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Stillwater Place—Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Event Center
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland , OH
Cost:
Free
JOIN US AT THE CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO!
Zoo admission tickets will be provided to Veterans and their families at the Zoo’s entrance. (600 total admission tickets available — LIMIT 4 TICKETS PER FAMILY)
- Speak with representatives from the VA, Veterans Benefits Administration, VA National Cemetery, Veteran Service Commission, Employers, Colleges and Universities.
- Learn about the PACT Act, Toxic Screenings, Survivor/Dependent/Caregiver Benefits, Veteran Employment and Education Opportunities!
- Enroll for VA Health Benefits at the event!
- Bring your DD214, Photo ID, and private insurance cards to enroll!
Visit the Zoo and discover how the PACT Act affects your VA benefits and care!
-
The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras;
- Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures;
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation;
- And more!
If you're a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.