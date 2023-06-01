Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Resource Open House at the Zoo

When:

Wed. Jun 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Stillwater Place—Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Event Center

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland , OH

Cost:

Free

JOIN US AT THE CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO!

Zoo admission tickets will be provided to Veterans and their families at the Zoo’s entrance. (600 total admission tickets available  — LIMIT 4 TICKETS PER FAMILY)  

Click here for the flyer!

  • Speak with representatives from the VA, Veterans Benefits Administration, VA National Cemetery, Veteran Service Commission, Employers, Colleges and Universities.
  • Learn about the PACT Act, Toxic Screenings, Survivor/Dependent/Caregiver Benefits, Veteran Employment and Education Opportunities!
  • Enroll for VA Health Benefits at the event! 
  • Bring your DD214, Photo ID, and private insurance cards to enroll!
Visit the Zoo and discover how the PACT Act affects your VA benefits and care!

  • The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras;

  • Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures;
  • Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation;
  • And more!

If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.

