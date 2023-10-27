Veterans Day Event and Expo, NFL Hall of Fame - Canton, OH

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will host its annual Veterans Day Event & Expo to honor military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The day will include:

Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and veterans plus one (1) guest.

Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.

A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.

The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. featuring veteran-based services and organizations.