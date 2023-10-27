Veterans Day Event and Expo, NFL Hall of Fame - Canton, OH
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
NFL Hall of Fame
2121 George Halas Dr NW
Canton, OH
Cost:
Free
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will host its annual Veterans Day Event & Expo to honor military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.
The day will include:
- Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and veterans plus one (1) guest.
- Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.
- A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.
The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. featuring veteran-based services and organizations.See more events