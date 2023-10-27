Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Day Event and Expo, NFL Hall of Fame - Canton, OH

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

NFL Hall of Fame

2121 George Halas Dr NW

Canton, OH

Cost:

Free

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will host its annual Veterans Day Event & Expo to honor military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.
The day will include:

  • Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and veterans plus one (1) guest.
  • Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.
  • A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.

The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. featuring veteran-based services and organizations.

See more events

Last updated: