North Royalton Health Fair & Family Expo

Join us at the North Royalton Health Fair & Family Expo for a day packed with fun and wellness! Lace up your running shoes for our annual 5K bear run, enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast, give back to the community with our blood drive, and take advantage of free health screenings and much more. Don't miss out on this fantastic event for the whole family!

When: Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: North Royalton High School 14713 Ridge Rd North Royalton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to North Royalton High School

Cost: Free