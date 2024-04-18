North Royalton Health Fair & Family Expo
Join us at the North Royalton Health Fair & Family Expo for a day packed with fun and wellness! Lace up your running shoes for our annual 5K bear run, enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast, give back to the community with our blood drive, and take advantage of free health screenings and much more. Don't miss out on this fantastic event for the whole family!
When:
Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
North Royalton High School
14713 Ridge Rd
North Royalton, OH
Cost:
Free
This special event features:
North Royalton's Annual 5k Bear Run, North Royalton Schools Turkey Trot with Canned food drive, Complementary Pancake Breakfast, Community Blood Drive, Free Health Screenings courtesy of Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Parma Medical Center * Community Providers, Veteran's Service & Resource Organizations, Pet Rescue & Adoption Organizations & so much more...