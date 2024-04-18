Veterans Resource Fair - Sponsored by Congressman Dave Joyce Join us at the Veterans Resource Fair for a day of support, networking, and empowerment. Explore valuable resources, connect with fellow veterans, and access opportunities tailored to your needs. Honor your service by investing in your future. See you there! When: Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Kent State University - Trumbull Campus (Library-Theater Building, Room 197) 4314 Mahoning Ave NW Warren, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Kent State University - Trumbull Campus (Library-Theater Building, Room 197) Cost: Free





Discover a wealth of support and resources at our Veterans Resource Fair! Join us as we honor and empower our veterans with access to essential services, including healthcare, education, employment assistance, housing support, and more. Connect with organizations dedicated to serving those who have served our country and gain valuable insights to enhance your well-being and quality of life. This is our opportunity to give back and express our gratitude to those who have sacrificed for our freedom.