Cuyahoga County Homeless Stand Down Experience the heart of compassion at the Cuyahoga County Homeless Stand Down—an event where resources meet resilience, offering a lifeline of hope, support, and community for those in need. When: Sat. Apr 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cleveland Public Auditorium 500 Lakeside Ave E Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cleveland Public Auditorium Cost: Free





The Cuyahoga County Homeless Stand Down is a compassionate event focused on providing vital resources, respite, and reconnection for individuals experiencing homelessness. Attendees can access services such as shelter information, healthcare screenings, hygiene supplies, job assistance, and more. It serves as a beacon of support, offering a safe space for individuals to regain stability and forge connections within their community.