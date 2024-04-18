Veterans Resource Fair : At Veterans Legacy Woods Park Get ready to salute our heroes! Join us at the Veterans Resource Fair for an evening of support, camaraderie, and gratitude. Explore essential resources, connect with fellow veterans, and enjoy a free meal as we honor those who served with pride and dedication. When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: At Veterans Legacy Woods Park 14085 Ravenna Rd Newbury Township, OH Get directions on Google Maps to At Veterans Legacy Woods Park Cost: Free





Join us at Veterans Legacy Woods Park for an evening of honoring and empowering our veterans at the Veterans Resource Fair. Discover a wealth of resources tailored to veterans' needs, from healthcare and housing assistance to employment opportunities and educational support. And as a token of gratitude, enjoy a complimentary meal while connecting with fellow veterans and organizations dedicated to serving those who served our country.