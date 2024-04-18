Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair : At Veterans Legacy Woods Park

Get ready to salute our heroes! Join us at the Veterans Resource Fair for an evening of support, camaraderie, and gratitude. Explore essential resources, connect with fellow veterans, and enjoy a free meal as we honor those who served with pride and dedication.

When:

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

At Veterans Legacy Woods Park

14085 Ravenna Rd

Newbury Township, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us at Veterans Legacy Woods Park for an evening of honoring and empowering our veterans at the Veterans Resource Fair. Discover a wealth of resources tailored to veterans' needs, from healthcare and housing assistance to employment opportunities and educational support. And as a token of gratitude, enjoy a complimentary meal while connecting with fellow veterans and organizations dedicated to serving those who served our country.

