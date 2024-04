PACT Act Roundtable: Healthcare & Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Substances When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: VFW Post 3494 853 Ashland Rd Mansfield, OH Get directions on Google Maps to VFW Post 3494 Cost: Free





Join in on a crucial discussion on healthcare and benefits for veterans impacted by toxic exposure during their service. This roundtable aims to raise awareness and facilitate access to essential benefits for our veterans. Don't miss this opportunity to support those who have sacrificed for our nation.