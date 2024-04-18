Community Outreach Day: At the Martin Luther King Civic Center When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Martin Luther King Civic Center 14801 Shaw Ave East Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Martin Luther King Civic Center Cost: Free





Join us for Community Outreach Day at the Martin Luther King Civic Center, where we can come together to rebuild, restore, and reunite our city. The mission is clear: to address educational, economic, medical, and housing disparities head-on. This event brings together a diverse array of vendors, organizations, and companies offering vital services residents in the area. From career resources and health services to schools providing GED programs and trade skills training, a wide variety of resources are here to support every aspect of your journey. Additionally, connect with banks and loan officers for assistance with mortgage refinancing and foreclosure alternatives. Let's pave the way to a stronger, more equitable future together.