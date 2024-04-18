Veteran Community Open House: At Fieldstone Farm- Equine Therapy Join us for a day of honor and healing at the Veterans Community Open House! Experience the transformative power of equine therapy activities led by Fieldstone Farm's compassionate staff. Plus, connect with a multitude of organizations offering vital resources, support, and services tailored specifically for our beloved veterans. It's a gathering of gratitude and empowerment you won't want to miss! When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Fieldstone Farm 16497 Snyder Road Chagrin Falls, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Fieldstone Farm Cost: Free





