Veterans Resource Fair - Stars & Strides 5K Mark your calendar for Armed Forces Day! Join us at Lakeland Community College for a special Veterans Resource Fair combined with a Stars & Strides 5K run. Enjoy a morning of celebration and support for our veterans with a scenic 5K run or a 1-mile walk, starting at 10:00 am. Explore resources from 30 community organizations and indulge in family fun with face painting, food trucks, and military vehicles on display. Don’t miss this day of honoring our heroes and connecting with the community! When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Lakeland Community College 7700 Clocktower Dr Kirtland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Lakeland Community College Cost: Free





Join us on Armed Forces Day for the Veterans Resource Fair and Stars & Strides 5K at Lakeland Community College! This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and support our honored veterans and their families.

The day will kick off with a 5K run at 10:00 am, followed by a 1-mile walk starting at 10:15 am around the scenic Lakeland Community College Campus. Whether you're an avid runner or just looking to take a leisurely walk, there’s a spot for you at this event.

In addition to the run and walk, the Resource Fair will feature approximately 30 community organizations offering information on services and programs available to veterans and their families. Learn about the resources available to you, from healthcare to employment support and more.

For family fun, there will be face painting for the kids and food trucks operated by local servicemen to satisfy your hunger. Be sure to check out the military vehicles on display, a nod to the brave servicemen and servicewomen who protect our freedoms.

We look forward to seeing you on this special day of honoring our veterans and enjoying a fun-filled community event!