Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout: Alliance, Ohio Save the date for the Second Annual Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout! Connect with fellow veterans, discover helpful resources, and enjoy a tasty cookout. Stay tuned for more details! When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 735 Ash St. Alliance, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





