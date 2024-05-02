Skip to Content

Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout: Alliance, Ohio

Flyer for the 2nd Annual Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout

Save the date for the Second Annual Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout! Connect with fellow veterans, discover helpful resources, and enjoy a tasty cookout. Stay tuned for more details!

When:

Fri. May 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

735 Ash St.

Alliance, OH

Cost:

Free

Come and join the Second Annual Veteran Resource Fair & Cookout! This special event is designed to honor and support our veterans while providing an opportunity to connect with valuable resources in our community. 

 

