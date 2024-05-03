Veterans' Mental Health Fair: Public Square Discover a supportive community and valuable resources at the Veterans Mental Health Fair! Join us on May 11th, 2024 at Public Square for expert talks, workshops, free health screenings, and more. Whether you're a veteran, family member, or supporter, this event has something for everyone. Don't miss out on a day of empowerment and connection! When: Sat. May 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 3 Public Square Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





The annual Veteran’s Mental Health Fair will bring together the region’s mental health resources for veterans. The event will also feature an exhibition highlighting the regimental mascots of the Civil War. A regimental mascot, also known as a military mascot, is a pet animal maintained by a military unit as a mascot for ceremonial purposes or as an emblem of that unit. The health fair and exhibition were inspired by Daniel Sterns, 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, and his companion dog Harvey. Harvey was a reminder of home but also a comfort animal that grounded Daniel who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD.