When: Mon. May 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 10701 East Boulevard Cleveland, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





The purpose of the VA2K is to support homeless Veterans and

encourage healthy physical activity for employees.

Voluntary in-kind donations are being collected in support of homeless Veterans in the area. All items must be new. Suggested donations include small personal hygiene items, t-shirts (all sizes), underwear (all sizes), Men's socks and boxes of individual snacks.

Event times and locations: https://fb.me/e/2b18V6t3y

Register at the event or VA Employees can Pre register: https://forms.office.com/g/LhNJu1LQjX

Walk locations:

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center : May 15th 10am-2pm

Akron VA Clinic: May 16th 11am-1pm

Canton VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm

Carl Nunziato (Youngstown): May 15th 11am-2pm

David F. Winder (Mansfield): May 15th 11am-1pm

East Liverpool: May 15th 11am-2pm

Lake County: May 17th 12pm-3pm

Lorain VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm

New Philadelphia: May 15th 11am-1pm

Parma VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm

Ravenna VA Clinic: May 17th: 11am-1pm

Sandusky VA Clinic May 17th 11am-1pm

Warren VA Clinic: May 15th 10am-2pm

Virtual option: Any time between May 13th-17th