VA2K
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH
Cost:
Free
The purpose of the VA2K is to support homeless Veterans and
encourage healthy physical activity for employees.
Voluntary in-kind donations are being collected in support of homeless Veterans in the area. All items must be new. Suggested donations include small personal hygiene items, t-shirts (all sizes), underwear (all sizes), Men's socks and boxes of individual snacks.
Event times and locations: https://fb.me/e/2b18V6t3y
Register at the event or VA Employees can Pre register: https://forms.office.com/g/LhNJu1LQjX
Walk locations:
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center : May 15th 10am-2pm
Akron VA Clinic: May 16th 11am-1pm
Canton VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm
Carl Nunziato (Youngstown): May 15th 11am-2pm
David F. Winder (Mansfield): May 15th 11am-1pm
East Liverpool: May 15th 11am-2pm
Lake County: May 17th 12pm-3pm
Lorain VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm
New Philadelphia: May 15th 11am-1pm
Parma VA Clinic: May 15th 11am-1pm
Ravenna VA Clinic: May 17th: 11am-1pm
Sandusky VA Clinic May 17th 11am-1pm
Warren VA Clinic: May 15th 10am-2pm
Virtual option: Any time between May 13th-17th