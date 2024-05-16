Canal Fulton Veteran Resource Fair Mark your calendars for the Canal Fulton Veteran Resource Fair on May 17, 2024! Join us for a morning of support and community at the Northwest Stark Senior Center. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM while connecting with organizations dedicated to serving veterans. Don’t miss this chance to access valuable resources and network with fellow veterans. We look forward to seeing you there! When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Northwest Stark Senior Center 853 Locust St. South Canal Fulton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Northwest Stark Senior Center Cost: Free





Join us at the Canal Fulton Veteran Resource Fair on Friday, May 17th, 2024 for a morning dedicated to honoring and supporting our veterans. The event will take place from 8:30am to 11:30am at the Northwest Stark Senior Center.

Kick off your day with a complimentary breakfast served from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Connect with various organizations offering valuable resources, services, and support tailored to veterans' needs. This is an excellent opportunity to network, gain insights, and access the assistance you deserve.

Don't miss this chance to engage with your community and discover the resources available to you. We look forward to seeing you there!