Veteran & Community Resource Fair : RID-ALL Green Partnership

Join us for the Veteran & Community Resource Fair on May 18, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the RID-ALL Green Partnership. This event is dedicated to supporting our veterans and fostering community connections. Attendees can explore a variety of resources, including health services, employment opportunities, educational programs, and more. The fair will feature informational booths, networking opportunities, and engaging activities for all ages. Come and connect with local organizations, enjoy refreshments, and learn about the many services available to our veterans and community members. Don't miss this chance to support our heroes and strengthen our community!