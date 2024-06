Community Family Fun & Wellness Expo: At The Paper District Marina When: Sat. Sep 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Paper District Marina 611 W Shoreline Dr Sandusky, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Paper District Marina Cost: Free





Join us for a day of fun, health, and community spirit at the Community Family Fun & Wellness Expo at the beautiful Paper District Marina in Sandusky, Ohio. This exciting event offers something for everyone in the family!

Other VA events