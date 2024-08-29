Coming Out Day Summit at the Louis Stoke VA Medical Center
Mark your calendars! On October 11, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM, the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center is hosting the Coming Out Day Summit. Celebrate National Coming Out Day with us and explore vital resources for LGBTQ+ veterans, all in a supportive and inclusive environment. Hosted by the VA's LGBTQ Supportive Services and the G.I.V.E. Clinic, this is an event you won't want to miss!
When:
Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
EUL Building
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Coming Out Day Summit at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center on National Coming Out Day, October 11, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM in the EUL building. This event is dedicated to providing essential resources and support to veterans of the LGBTQ+ community. Hosted by the VA's LGBTQ Supportive Services and the Gender Identity Veteran Experience (G.I.V.E.) Clinic, a clinic that focuses on tailored care for transgender veterans along with other Veterans of the LGBTQ community, and fostering an inclusive environment for all. Don't miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate together.