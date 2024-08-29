Coming Out Day Summit at the Louis Stoke VA Medical Center

Mark your calendars! On October 11, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM, the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center is hosting the Coming Out Day Summit. Celebrate National Coming Out Day with us and explore vital resources for LGBTQ+ veterans, all in a supportive and inclusive environment. Hosted by the VA's LGBTQ Supportive Services and the G.I.V.E. Clinic, this is an event you won't want to miss!