Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Northeast Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Charles Calhoun
Patient Experience Coordinator
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: Charles.Calhoun@va.gov
Cindy Gammella
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: Cindy.Gammella@va.gov
James Holmes
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: James.Holmes3@va.gov
Jamie Coleman
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: Jamie.Coleman1@va.gov
Keith Dixon
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: Keith.Dixon@va.gov
Terry Milligan
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700
Email: Terry.Milligan@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northeast Ohio health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights