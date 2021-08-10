 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Northeast Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Charles_Calhoun

Charles Calhoun

Patient Experience Coordinator

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: Charles.Calhoun@va.gov

Cindy_Gammella

Cindy Gammella

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: Cindy.Gammella@va.gov

James_Holmes

James Holmes

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: James.Holmes3@va.gov

Jamie_Coleman

Jamie Coleman

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: Jamie.Coleman1@va.gov

Keith_Dixon

Keith Dixon

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: Keith.Dixon@va.gov

Terry_Milligan

Terry Milligan

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61700

Email: Terry.Milligan@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Northeast Ohio health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
