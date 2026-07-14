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Patient Experience

The Patient Experience Service at VA Northeast Ohio Health Care uses Veteran experience data, tools, and technology to deliver the best healthcare experience possible, so service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors choose the VA.

Connect with a patient advocate

The patient advocates at VA Northeast Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate today.

Tyler Estell VHA

Tyler Estell

Supervisory Patient Experience Officer

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Tyler.Estell@va.gov

Cindy Gammella

Cindy Gammella

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Cindy.Gammella@va.gov

Tara Wallace- Patient Advocate

Tara Wallace

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Tara.Wallace@va.gov

Patient Advocate Juliet Ratti bio photo

Juliet Ratti

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Juliet.Ratti@va.gov

Patient Advocate (Gina Thomas) photo

Gina Thomas

Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Gina.Thomas1@va.gov

Veteran's Advisory Council

Apply to serve on the local Veteran’s Advisory Council. Members of the VAC help the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System improve and personalize the patient experience for everyone. 

Related information

  • Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned.

  • The VA Resource Navigator is an easy-to-use tool that helps you find and understand the VA benefits you’ve earned. This guide provides trusted web links, phone numbers, and QR codes to VA services and benefits.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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