Patient Experience
The Patient Experience Service at VA Northeast Ohio Health Care uses Veteran experience data, tools, and technology to deliver the best healthcare experience possible, so service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors choose the VA.
Connect with a patient advocate
The patient advocates at VA Northeast Ohio health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate today.
Tyler Estell
Supervisory Patient Experience Officer
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Tyler.Estell@va.gov
Cindy Gammella
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Cindy.Gammella@va.gov
Tara Wallace
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Tara.Wallace@va.gov
Juliet Ratti
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Juliet.Ratti@va.gov
Gina Thomas
Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Gina.Thomas1@va.gov
Veteran's Advisory Council
Apply to serve on the local Veteran’s Advisory Council. Members of the VAC help the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System improve and personalize the patient experience for everyone.