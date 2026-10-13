Returning service member care
VA Northeast Ohio health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Robert Rood RN, MSN, CCM
Post 9/11 M2VA Program Manager
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Robert.Rood@va.gov
Cricket Gruneisen
Post 9/11 M2VA Lead Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Susan.Gruneisen@va.gov
Tina Loughman
OEF/OIF/OND Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Tina.Loughman@va.gov
William Dye
Post 9/11 M2VA Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: William.Dye@va.gov
Angel Ortiz RN, BSN, CCM
Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manger
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Angel.Ortiz2@va.gov
Jennifer Schmidt RN, BSN, CCM
Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Jennifer.Schmidt9@va.gov
Michael Orticari
Post 9/11 Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Michael.Orticari@va.gov
Karen Bright RN, BSN, CCM
Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Karen.Bright2@va.gov
Corinne Fontanella
Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Corinne.Fontanella@va.gov
Robert Phillips
Post 9/11 M2VA Administrative Assistant
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Robert.Phillips6@va.gov
Kristen Holderman NP
Polytrauma Coordinator
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: Kristen.Holderman@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northeast Ohio health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Parma provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.