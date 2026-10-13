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Returning service member care

VA Northeast Ohio health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Robert Rood RN, MSN, CCM

Post 9/11 M2VA Program Manager

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Robert.Rood@va.gov

Cricket Gruneisen

Post 9/11 M2VA Lead Transition Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Susan.Gruneisen@va.gov

Tina Loughman

OEF/OIF/OND Transition Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Tina.Loughman@va.gov

William Dye

Post 9/11 M2VA Transition Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: William.Dye@va.gov

Angel Ortiz RN, BSN, CCM

Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manger

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Angel.Ortiz2@va.gov

Jennifer Schmidt RN, BSN, CCM

Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Jennifer.Schmidt9@va.gov

Michael Orticari

Post 9/11 Transition Patient Advocate

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Michael.Orticari@va.gov

Karen Bright RN, BSN, CCM

Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Karen.Bright2@va.gov

Corinne Fontanella

Post 9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Corinne.Fontanella@va.gov

Robert Phillips

Post 9/11 M2VA Administrative Assistant

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Robert.Phillips6@va.gov

Kristen Holderman NP

Polytrauma Coordinator

VA Northeast Ohio health care

Phone:

Email: Kristen.Holderman@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Northeast Ohio health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Parma  provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Northeast Ohio health care and how they can help.

  • Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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