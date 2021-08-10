Returning service member care
VA Northeast Ohio health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Patricia Hall MSN, PMHCNS-BC
OIF/OEF/OND Program Manager
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-739-7000, ext. 40009
Email: Patricia.Hall@va.gov
Cricket Gruneisen
Lead Transition Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-701-9388
Email: Susan.Gruneisen@va.gov
Tina Loughman
OEF/OIF/OND Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-701-7306
Email: Tina.Loughman@va.gov
Bill Dye
OEF/OIF/OND Transition Patient Advocate
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 330-962-9887
Email: William.Dye@va.gov
Elizabeth Treiber NP
Polytrauma Coordinator
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Phone: 216-791-3800, ext. 61148
Email: Elizabeth.Treiber@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northeast Ohio health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Parma provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.