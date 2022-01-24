Campus map

Directions

From the east or west (Interstate 90)

Exit at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 177). Head south (away from Lake Erie) on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Travel approximately 2.4 miles until you reach the intersection of East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Turn left onto East 105th Street. The main entrance to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is at the next traffic light. Turn right into the medical center grounds and the patient parking garage is on the left.

From the south: (Interstate 77/Interstate 71)

Travel north to I-90 east and follow the "from the east or west" instructions listed above.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

10701 East Boulevard

Cleveland, OH 44106

Intersection: E. 105th St. and Magnolia Dr.

Coordinates: 41°30'45.59"N 81°36'47.90"W