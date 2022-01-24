Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive maps
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From the east or west (Interstate 90)
- Exit at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 177). Head south (away from Lake Erie) on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Travel approximately 2.4 miles until you reach the intersection of East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Turn left onto East 105th Street.
- The main entrance to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is at the next traffic light. Turn right into the medical center grounds and the patient parking garage is on the left.
From the south: (Interstate 77/Interstate 71)
Travel north to I-90 east and follow the "from the east or west" instructions listed above.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106
Intersection: E. 105th St. and Magnolia Dr.
Coordinates: 41°30'45.59"N 81°36'47.90"W