Canton VA Clinic introduces new and advanced mammography service

PRESS RELEASE

May 8, 2024

Cleveland , OH — CLEVELAND – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) today introduced the availability of a new mammography service at the Canton VA Outpatient Clinic.

The new mammography service features an advanced 3D technology that provides higher

quality imaging and the ability to adapt and better position each individual for improved

comfort as well as precision imaging.

“The advantages of offering these services in Canton are many,” said Barbara Burr, radiologist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. “Patients will have better access to VA health care, convenient mammographic screening closer to home, and also enhanced continuity of care – meaning that all imaging can be performed and reviewed in the same location, which facilitates better care and more rapid diagnosis and treatment in the event breast cancer is detected.”

In June of 2022, the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environment (SERVICE) Act (P.L.117-133) was signed into law, expanding breast cancer screening eligibility for Veterans, and ensuring research continuation to advance understanding of relationships between toxic exposures and breast cancer.

Thomas was a Marine Corps Veteran and public health professional who deployed to Iraq in 2005 where she was exposed daily to a burn pit on base. In 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She died on April 5, 2022, at the age of 42. Her legacy of service lives on through the SERVICE Act.

Last July, the VA expanded breast cancer risk assessments and mammograms (as clinically appropriate) to Veterans under 40, including those not enrolled in VA care or otherwise not eligible for VA care. Last September, VA and the National Cancer Institute announced a historic data-sharing collaboration to better understand and treat cancer among Veterans.

The new services in Canton help bring that care closer to home.

“Many of our Veterans find it difficult to travel to Cleveland, and previously chose to have their mammogram screenings done locally through Community Care,” said Dr. Burr. “By opening our mammography screening program at the Canton VA Clinic, we will now be able to serve those Veterans better.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 8 cancer diagnoses per year. Women aged 40-50 and above are recommended to receive annual mammograms as breast cancer risk increases with age.

Veterans are encouraged to speak to their VA provider about the risk of developing breast cancer and when they should begin mammogram screenings.

###

Contact Damien Horvath, VA Public Affairs Officer, at 216-339-5240, or Damien.Horvath@va.gov with questions or to arrange follow up interviews with local VA leadership.

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for more than 134,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @ClevelandVAMC.