Helping homeless Veterans through the cold months

PRESS RELEASE

January 25, 2022

Cleveland , OH — Winter can be a brutal time for people experiencing homelessness. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System wants to remind homeless Veterans they have access to health care and other services to help them secure permanent housing.

Homeless Veterans who need non-emergency health care can walk-in for care at 7000 Euclid Avenue, suite 202 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Appointments can also be scheduled at this location by calling 216-391-0264 x48601. For emergency care Veterans should call 911 or visit the Emergency Department.

“January and February are the coldest months in northeast Ohio. For people living in cars or on the streets this increases their chances of cold weather injuries,” said Arianna Foye, NP. “Homelessness is not a barrier to receive care at VA. We want Veterans to know this is a safe space to get the care they need”.

This location houses the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT), a multi-disciplinary team designed around the unique needs of homeless Veterans. The HPACT is staffed by a nurse practitioner, a social worker, a physician, and a registered nurse. This team provides comprehensive and individualized care to homeless Veterans to include services that address medical, mental health, housing, and financial needs.

Homeless Veterans looking for housing resources are encouraged to reach out to the Community Resources and Referrals Center (CRRC) at 7000 Euclid Avenue by phone at 216-391-0264 or as a walk-in. The CRRC is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.