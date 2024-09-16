VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System invites Veterans to receive their fall flu season shots

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2024

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will administer seasonal flu shots free of charge to Veterans in the coming days. The shots will be available at all northeast Ohio VA community-based outpatient clinics as well as at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center according to the following schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Weekdays starting Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additionally, flu shots can be received during primary care VA appointments, and no-cost flu shots are also available to eligible Veterans from nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations across the country throughout the 2024-2025 flu season.

To find a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy near you, use our VA Locator and:

Enter the city, state or postal ZIP code for your location.

Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu (Urgent Care, Community Pharmacy, VA Health, etc.), and then.

Click search, and

Choose a provider.

You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if you are enrolled in the VA health care system, and you received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

