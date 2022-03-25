VA to award $7.3 million in grants to improve transitional housing facilities in Northeast Ohio

PRESS RELEASE

March 25, 2022

Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will award four grants to community organizations totaling approximately $7.3 million under the Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program.

The new grants support capital improvements to existing Grant and Per Diem Program (GPD) transitional housing facilities and help vulnerable Veterans achieve residential stability, improve their skill levels, increase their income and obtain greater self-determination.

“We are very excited to receive and disperse this funding,” said Assistant Chief for Social Work, Cynthia Moore, MSSA, LISW-S “Ensuring Veterans have access to safe and adequate living quarters is an important step to lift them out of homelessness and into a journey of stability, health, and well-being.”

The GPD program awards funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing with supportive services for Veterans experiencing homelessness as they transition back to permanent housing. The improvements must result in less congregate and more individual unit style housing, thereby improving personal safety and reducing risks associated with close quarters living for Veterans.

The grant period for fiscal year 2023 begins May 1 and funding is authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Information about the GPD program and a list of grantees is available at https://www.va.gov/homeless/gpd.asp.