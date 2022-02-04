Weather Curtails Mansfield & Sandusky VA Clinic Appointments to Ensure Safety

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2022

Print

Cleveland , OH — Due to the Level 3 snow emergency and significant impact recent weather has had on the communities surrounding and supporting our Mansfield and Sandusky VA Clinics, we will be closing the clinics for tomorrow, February 4.

We apologize for the inconvenience but want to ensure patients and staff remain safe. We will continue to evaluate the weather conditions around our other clinic locations.

Staff should contact their immediate supervisor for guidance in the morning. Veterans scheduled for appointments at the Mansfield and Sandusky VA Clinics will be contacted to re-schedule.