 Skip to Content

Operating status

VA Northeast Ohio health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Akron VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Canton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Carl Nunziato VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Cleveland VA Clinic-Euclid
Normal services and hours
Cleveland VA Clinic-Superior
Normal services and hours
David F. Winder Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Normal services and hours
East Liverpool VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lake County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lorain VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
McCafferty VA Clinic
Facility Closed
This facility is closed. Please call 216-939-0699 for questions.
New Philadelphia VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Parma VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Ravenna VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Sandusky VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Summit County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Warren VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 888-838-6446

Change your appointment: 216-791-3800, select 2

Media inquiries: 216-791-3800, ext. 64964

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 216-791-3800, ext. 64444

Pharmacy refill: 800-379-8387

Staff locator: 216-791-3800, select 0

Telephone care: 888-838-6446

Suicide Prevention: 800-273-8255

Health Resource Center, Veteran Employee Operations: 800-507-4571