About Fisher House

The Fisher House program provides a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide free temporary lodging so military and Veteran families who live 50 miles or further from the treating facility can be close to their loved one during a medical crisis.

Fisher Houses provide a comforting, first-class experience while loved ones receive care in an unfamiliar environment – all at NO COST to the Veteran or their families. This special support is very important during the most stressful time – the hospitalization of a loved one. Each Fisher House provides all the comforts of home – allowing families to retreat and rejuvenate after a stressful day at the hospital. While the road to recovery is different for every family, one thing remains the same – Fisher House is there to provide comfort and compassion.

The Fisher House program was established in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher. Today, Zachary’s grandnephew, Ken Fisher, is the Chairman and CEO of the Fisher House Foundation, and he continues the legacy of reuniting military and Veterans’ families in a time of need. “We have a mission that we have committed ourselves to, and that is to support our troops,” said Ken Fisher. “They deserve the best we have, and we’ll be there as long as we’re needed.”



Take a virtual tour of the Cleveland VA Fisher House at the link here.

Referrals and Reservations

Referrals to the Fisher House must be done in advance by VA Staff assisting with your care (e.g. Treatment Team/Clinician, Social Worker, Facilitator etc.). It is important to note that a referral does not equate to a reservation. The referral merely places the prospective guest on a waiting list for lodging.