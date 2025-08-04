He began his VA career as a Graduate Health Administration Training Program (GHATP) Resident with the Syracuse VA Medical Center. He stayed at the Syracuse VA Medical Center for his first position as an Information Security Officer, where he also held a collateral duty as the Aide to the Chief of Staff.

After completing his training and first position with the Syracuse VA, Mr. Pacyna went on to hold positions with VA Maryland Health Care System in Baltimore, and the Clement J. Zablockie VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. In Baltimore, he served as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director for Finance. During this role, Mr. Pacyna also assumed the duties as Strategic Planner for VA Maryland and served as the Acting Associate Chief for Medical Administration Service, and the Acting Chief for Human Resources. Mr. Pacyna departed Baltimore to become the Assistant Director for the Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Mr. Pacyna served as the Acting Medical Center Director for VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in 2017 and the Dayton VA Medical Center in 2019.

An Ohio native, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 2001 and a Master of Health Services Administration in 2003 from Xavier University in Cincinnati. During his time in Northeast Ohio, Mr. Pacyna received recognition as one of Crain’s Cleveland Business’ 40 Under 40 for 2016. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a 2010 graduate of the VA Executive Career Field Career Development Program.