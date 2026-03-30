Mr. Schreier comes to Northeast Ohio by way of the Beckley VA Medical Center in West Virginia where he previously served as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive.

Serving on the frontlines both as a VA nurse and Navy corpsman, Mr. Schreier joined the VA in 2006. Prior to his role at the Beckley VA, he was the Associate Director for Patient/Nursing Services at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina and held the same role at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina. At the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania, Mr. Schreier served as Director of Quality Management and the Deputy Nurse Executive.

During a temporary assignment with VA Central Office, he served as the clinical expert for VA’s Caregiver Support Legislation Implementation and has also served as Associate Chief of Nursing Service for Geriatrics and Extended Care, Acute Care, and Mental Health at various times during his VA Career. Additionally, he’s been the Clinical Nurse Advisor for the Geriatric Nursing Field Advisory Committee for the Office of Nursing Services.

Mr. Schreier enlisted in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and went on to be commissioned as a Naval Officer.

He holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Nursing from York College of Pennsylvania. He is an active member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders and American College of Healthcare Executives. Mr. Schreier is married to his wife of 25 years and has two sons.