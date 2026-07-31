Jill Dietrich Mellon

In this role, she oversees one of the largest healthcare systems in VA. With an operating budget of more than $1 billion, VANEOHS has 5,497 employees and provides primary, mental health, specialty care and social services for more than 111,500 Veterans annually at 18 locations of care, across a 21-county catchment area.

She has a wealth of VA experience, having served in progressively higher leadership roles throughout the Veterans Health Administration. Mrs. Dietrich Mellon previously served as Director / CEO for the Dayton VA Medical Center, a 390-bed, tertiary care facility with four VA outpatient clinics, caring for more than 40,000 Veterans annually. Prior to leading the Dayton VA, Mrs. Dietrich Mellon served as Associate Director for VA Long Beach Healthcare System beginning in June 2015, and was detailed to the Washington DC VA Medical Center in 2017.

Mrs. Dietrich Mellon has also served Veterans at VA medical centers in: Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, South Carolina; Montgomery, Alabama; Tuskegee, Alabama; and Chicago Illinois. She is a graduate of the Presidential Management Fellow (PMF) program, the Legacy VISN 10 Leadership Development Institute, the Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), Leadership VA (LVA) and the Harvard University Senior Executive Fellows Program. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and is board-certified in healthcare management.