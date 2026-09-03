Kristen Guadalupe Ph.D., RN
Assistant Director, Quality, & Patient Safety
VA Northeast Ohio health care
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Kristen A. Guadalupe joined VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in September 1994.
She has been the Chief of Quality Management since June 2011, a role she previously held from 2005 to 2008. Dr. Guadalupe joined VA as a registered nurse and has served in multiple patient care and nurse leadership roles throughout her tenure to include Chief Nurse for Medicine Service. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, where she previously served as an Assistant Professor of Nursing.