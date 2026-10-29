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Laura Goliat

Laura Goliat DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ANEF, FAAN

Program Director, Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

VA Northeast Ohio health care

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Dr. Laura Goliat, Program Director for the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR).

Dr. Laura Goliat, Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR), is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with experience in both clinical practice and as a tenured associate professor in academic settings. She serves on the American Hospital Association’s National Advisory Board for Team Training, is a TeamSTEPPS Master-Trainer, and was inducted as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing. She feels privileged to support new graduate nurses transitioning to practice as Program Director of this exciting and highly innovative VA residency program.

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