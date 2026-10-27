Mary Ann has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and nursing, a master’s degree in education and a PhD in nursing from Case Western Reserve University. Her dissertation focused building on machine learning and survival models to predict health services use in persons with heart failure. Over the years, she's gained experience as a high school special education teacher and as a staff nurse on an advanced heart failure ICU. Her interests lie in systems and translational science, quality improvement, program and curriculum development, and health professions education and research - specifically program development as well as evaluation and assessment for newly licensed nurses.