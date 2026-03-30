Rob Jastromb stepped into his role as the Assistant Director of VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in March 2023.

Mr. Jastromb stepped into his role as the Assistant Director in March 2023. He started at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in 2011 as an administrative fellow in the Director’s Office. He has held various leadership roles including VHA Dialysis Pilot-Program Manager, Administrative Officer for Patient Care Services and the Health System Specialist to the Deputy and Associate Directors.

In addition, Mr. Jastromb was responsible for developing and managing COVID screening operations ensuring staffing was in place 24 hours a day. He has served in acting leadership roles within a variety of services including Medicine Service, Radiology Service and Patient Care Administrative Service (PCAS). He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt who has led various successful system wide interdisciplinary project teams.

Mr. Jastromb earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication/Business from Ohio University and a Master of Health Services Administration (MHSA) from Xavier University. He is a graduate of the national Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and the regional recipient of the American College of Healthcare Executive’s Teamwork Award.