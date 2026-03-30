Initially starting as a Pharmacy Student and eventually becoming the Assistant Director of Community Outpatient Service and Pharmacy Service. In this role he is responsible for a pharmacy staff of 200 in addition to administrative operations for VANEOHS’s VA outpatient clinics.

Dr. Heimann is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Cleveland Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Ohio Society of Health-System Pharmacists, and the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacy. He has a doctorate in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.