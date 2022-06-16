Chaplain Service Training Programs
The Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Internship, Residency, Fellowship, and Educator training at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is the product of many years of interfaith cooperation for ministry that brings members of any and all faiths into supervised encounters with those experiencing health care situations with various needs, some whom may be in crisis.
VANEOHS offers CPE in single training units quarterly and year-long programs, that begin on October 1 of each fiscal year. Along with the traditional patient care at bedside, opportunities include working in specialized treatment areas and teams. Trainees have ample opportunity to grow in their effectiveness of offering individual and group ministry as they participate in interdisciplinary treatment team meetings and consultations, serve alongside skilled staff chaplains, and experience transformation and personal and professional development from the rich learning environment.
Application Information
This training center admits qualified trainees to its programs on a rolling basis. Applicants are considered in the order in which their completed applications are received. In order to establish a cohort that reflects the values of our organization and the needs of the patients we serve; we encourage qualified applicants from all faith traditions to apply.
Applications
Information about VA Chaplain Service can be found here.
General application and instructions ca be found here.
Program Brochures
Chaplain Stacy Kenney, MDiv, BCC
ACPE Certified Educator and Director of Clinical Pastoral Education
stacy.kenney2@va.gov 216-791-3800 ext. 63408
Chaplain Sahra Harding, MDiv, BCC
ACPE Certified Educator and Director of Clinical Pastoral Education
sahra.harding@va.gov. 216-791-3800 ext. 64115
VANEOHS Chaplain training programs are accredited by the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE), an affiliate of the Department of Education (DOE), and by the COMISS Commission for Accreditation of Pastoral Services (CCAPS).