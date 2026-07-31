Bryan Geletka, PT, DPT,, MTC, Cert-DN, is Director of the Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. In this role he provides strategic leadership, oversees program operations, and mentors residents pursuing advanced clinical training in geriatric practice.

Dr. Geletka earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University in 1997 and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the same institution in 1999. He completed his Doctor of Physical Therapy and certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy from the EIM Institute of Health Science in 2019. He was a Board‑Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties for the 2016–2026 certification period.

With extensive experience in outpatient orthopaedics, Dr. Geletka has served at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center since 2011. He currently holds the positions of Section Chief and Rehabilitation Therapies Service Manager, in addition to his residency leadership duties. As Director of the Geriatric Residency Program, he administers the curriculum, supervises faculty and mentors, and leads continuous improvement efforts to maintain alignment with ABPTRFE quality standards and to achieve the program’s mission and outcomes. He also serves as faculty in both the Orthopaedic and Geriatric Residency Programs.

Adam Wendt, MPT, GCS, CEEAA, serves as the Program Coordinator and primary clinical mentor for the Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He also contributes as a faculty member for the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program.

Mr. Wendt earned his Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from the University of Akron in 1998 and completed his Physical Therapist Assistant degree at Lorain County Community College in 2001. He went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Cleveland State University in 2005. He joined the Cleveland VA in 2006.

Within the residency programs, Mr. Wendt teaches the vestibular module for both the geriatric and orthopedic tracks, as well as the frailty and exercise prescription modules for the geriatric residents. He has a strong clinical interest in vestibular dysfunction and obtained his Herdman vestibular rehabilitation certification in 2008. He serves as the primary therapist for the outpatient vestibular clinic, which he was instrumental in establishing.

Mr. Wendt is part of the interdisciplinary team providing care for OEF/OIF/OND Veterans and those treated within the Polytrauma Clinic. He earned his Board Certification as a Geriatric Clinical Specialist in 2013 and completed the Certified Exercise Expert for Aging Adults (CEEAA) credential the same year. In 2019, he completed the VA’s Geriatric Scholars Program, enhancing his expertise in the care of medically complex older adults.

He has presented at multiple local and national VA educational events and serves as a guest lecturer for the physical therapy program at Cleveland State University and the PTA program at Lorain County Community College. Mr. Wendt is also an active member of the LCCC PTA Advisory Board. For more than 13 years, he has played a central role in developing the geriatric residency curriculum, overseeing program administration, and guiding ongoing program and participant evaluation.

Ashley Lloyd, PT, DPT, received her doctorate degree of Physical Therapy from Ohio University in 2010 and has work experience in acute care, inpatient rehab, as well as outpatient stroke rehab. She is currently employed at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center since 2015. Dr. Lloyd has previously been employed at UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh as well as University Hospitals in Cleveland. Her acute care experience has exposure to treating level I trauma patients in the following teams; neurological, general medicine, trauma, and cardiac. Dr. Lloyd has a passion treating neurological patients and especially enjoys treating the CVA population. She is APTA CI credentialed and has completed the VHA Core Mentoring Certificate Training, along with multiple education courses concerned with evidence- based treatment promoting neuroplasticity with stroke recovery. Dr. Lloyd currently serves as a faculty member and mentor for the Geriatric Residency program teaching the aging neurological and neuromuscular module at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

Trevor Foster PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, Dip. Osteopractic received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Science from Cleveland State University in 2017 and his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Degree from Cleveland State University in 2020. He received his Board Certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist in 2023 after completing an Orthopedic Residency at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He then went on to complete his Fellowship in Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy through the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy later in 2023. He began working at the Cleveland VA as a full time Physical Therapist in 2021, where he is still currently employed. He currently serves as a mentor in both the Cleveland VA Orthopedic and Geriatric Residency programs as well as a clinical instructor for DPT students. Outside of work, Trevor serves as Vice Chair for the Ohio Physical Therapy Association’s Northeast District.

Bridget D. Smith, DPT, PT, GCS, is a Board-Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist and a PORi‑Certified Oncology Rehabilitation Specialist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. She serves as a clinical educator within the Geriatric Residency Program, with primary teaching responsibilities in the Physiological Aging and Oncology rehabilitation modules. Dr. Smith earned her Bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 2018 and her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Mount Union in 2021. She completed the Cleveland VA’s Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency from 2021-2022, where she developed advanced clinical expertise in the care of older adults. Her professional interests include aging physiology, oncology, amputee, and stroke rehabilitation along promoting evidence‑based, person‑centered care for older veterans.

Dr. Matthew Mucha, PT, DPT, PhD graduated from Grove City College in 2014 and earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Walsh University in 2017. He completed the geriatric residency at the Cleveland VA in 2018 and is an ABPTS Geriatric Clinical Specialist. He worked as a float across settings within the medical center until 2021 when he launched the Gerofit program in Cleveland. He completed his PhD in Health Sciences in 2023 from Youngstown State University with an emphasis on professional development and values. He serves as the coordinator for clinical education for PM&RS at the Cleveland VA Medical Center and lectures both locally and nationally on the topic of geriatric care, professional formation, and person-centered care. He is passionate about providing quality, impactful care to older adults and educating the next generation of physical therapists. Outside of his professional duties, he is involved in his church, enjoys running and hiking, and loves playing and reading with his children.

Alicia Jadwisiak (A.J.), PT, DPT, GCS, LMT completed her Bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy degree completed at Walsh University. Dr. Jadwisiak joined the VA Physical Medicine and Rehab team in 2013 with a special interest in amputee care and prosthetic training . She became a Geriatric Certified Specialist in 2017 and also has a license in Massage Therapy. Dr. Jadwisiak furthered her background with certifications in female and male pelvic floor physical therapy as well as transitioning her skillset to the inpatient acute rehabilitation portion of the facility. Dr. Jadwisiak lead PM&RS in receiving a 3 year CARF accreditation for the Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program and assisted in a 3 year accreditation for the Amputee Specialty Program.

Julie Szabo PT, DPT, received her Bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University and Doctoral degree at Youngstown State University. She joined the VA acute care team in 2023 and serves as the primary therapist in the MICU, CICU, and SICU. Her clinical focus is on cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and the management of high-acuity patients, including those requiring mechanical ventilation. She is very passionate about optimizing functional outcomes in medically complex populations and contributing to interdisciplinary care in the acute setting.

Krista Holtcamp, PT, DPT, received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Belmont University in 2015. Dr. Holtcamp joined the staff at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services shortly after graduation, where she worked primarily in Acute Care/General Medicine. She developed a special interest in Oncology while working in the acute setting and partnered with the Oncology Department to develop educational materials for Veterans on Cancer Related Fatigue. Dr. Holtcamp worked briefly in the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) and currently works in Home Based Primary Care since 2023, where she teaches the Aging in Place Module. She has completed APTA CI Credentialing, received an I-CARE Award for Integrity in 2026, and continues to remain active with outreach events for the VA within local communities.

Ethan Dohner PT, DPT, GCS, completed his Bachelor’s degree at The University of Toledo with his Doctorate in Physical Therapy degree completed at Walsh University. Following graduation he completed Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Geriatric Residency in 2024. Dr. Dohner is APTA CI credentialed and is a PWR! Moves Certified Therapist for Parkinson’s Disease.

Sharon R. Roth, PT, DPT

Sharon Roth earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration (2003), Master of Physical Therapy (2005), and Doctor of Physical Therapy (2008) from D’Youville University in Buffalo, NY. She has served Veterans for the past 16 years as a Physical Therapist at the Akron Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), where she is committed to providing evidence-informed, patient-centered care.

Her clinical interests include manual therapy interventions, pain science education, and the management and prevention of osteoporosis. Sharon’s passion for osteoporosis care grew from repeatedly seeing a discrepancy between patients’ radiologic findings and the lack of structured follow-up or ongoing management. Recognizing this gap, she developed a comprehensive, multidisciplinary osteoporosis and fall-prevention program within the VISN 3 system. This initiative emphasizes early identification, coordinated care across disciplines, and empowering patients through education and safe, functional movement strategies.

Sharon continues to advocate for improved bone health awareness and integrated care models, ensuring that patients receive the guidance and interventions needed to reduce fracture risk and maintain independence. She looks forward to collaborating with DPT residents and supporting their development as thoughtful, skilled clinicians.

Anthony Magnacca (Tony) AT, PT, DPT, GCS, completed his Bachelor’s degree at Baldwin Wallace University with his Doctorate in Physical Therapy degree completed at Gannon University. Tony joined the VA Physical Medicine and Rehab team in 2023 with a special interest in Oncology. He became a Geriatric Certified Specialist in 2023 and also has his license in Athletic Training. Dr. Magnacca is an APTA Credentialed Clinical Instructor and enjoys providing clinical education to students.

Kevin Brochetti, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, Kevin is a board‑certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist and Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, serving as Physical Therapy Supervisor at the Cleveland VA Medical Center. Since 2016, Kevin has been a clinical faculty member and mentor for the Cleveland VA Physical Therapy Residency.

Kevin completed both his Orthopaedic Residency and Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy Fellowship at the Institute of Therapeutic Sciences, following completion of his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Cleveland State University. He is credentialed as an APTA Clinical Instructor and holds advanced certifications in dry needling, oncology rehabilitation, and multiple manual therapy subspecialties.

Kevin remains passionate about developing clinicians through mentorship, fostering strong clinical reasoning, and advancing patient‑centered practice within the VA system and beyond.

Marsha Aronovich, PT, DPT, OCS, received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from University at Buffalo, SUNY in 2014. After working at a private PT clinic in Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Aronovich moved to Cleveland, OH to complete the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Orthopedic Residency in 2016. She transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist at the Cleveland VA, initially working at the Community Based Outpatient Clinics. In 2020, she worked with colleagues to help develop and grow the pelvic floor therapy program. Dr. Aronovich currently works as a full time Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist for the Cleveland VA Medical Center. She also serves as a faculty member for Geriatric and the Orthopedic Residency.

Kaimee Devore, PT, DPT, GCS, received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Walsh University in 2015. Following graduation she completed Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Geriatric Residency in 2015. She then transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. Dr. Devore achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2017. In addition to clinical responsibilities Dr. Devore serves as faculty member for both the Louis Stokes VA Geriatric and Orthopedic Residencies.

Kaytlin Reed, PT, DPT, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in 2006. She earned her DPT from Walsh University in 2009. She has been a Physical Therapist at the Cleveland VA in Home Based Primary Care for 17 years and the HBPC Therapy Supervisor since 2022. She assists with the Aging in Place module for the Geriatric PT Residency. She is also part of the VA FAC National PT Clinical Education Workgroup and Chair of the National PT Mentorship Program.