Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency
The mission of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program is to systematically advance the resident’s clinical competence and expertise in the practice of geriatric physical therapy. The experiences provided through the enriched environment and structured learning opportunities will prepare the resident for successful completion of the Geriatric Clinical Specialist certification examination.
Program Goals & Outcomes Program Goals
1. Prepare physical therapy residents to become advanced practice practitioners of geriatric physical therapy.
2. Prepare physical therapy residents to attain Geriatric Clinical Specialist Certification
3. Advance resident’s competence in the utilization of research to provide effective care for geriatric patients/clients presenting with a variety of health conditions.
4. Prepare residents to effectively communicate with patients/clients, referral sources, payers, clinical faculty, administration, physicians, and other members of the health care team.
5. Provide opportunities for the resident to teach and mentor others in geriatric physical therapy.
6. Support the teaching mission of VA and demonstrates quality and value for geriatric physical therapy specialty practice by enrolling qualified applicants and meeting or exceeding American Board of Physical Therapy Resident and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) standards.
Program Outcomes
1. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will provide geriatric specialist level physical therapy services to aging adults and serve as advisors to other healthcare providers on complicated cases.
2. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will be prepared to sit for ABPTS exam for specialty board-certification in Geriatric Physical Therapy. Participants will recognize the value of specialty board certification and become board certified clinical specialists in geriatric physical therapy.
3. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will pursue current evidence in advanced clinical practice to provide specialized evidence based care to geriatric patients. Participants demonstrate commitment to lifelong learning through their pursuit of on-going continuing education and additional post-graduate certificates.
4. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will model professionalism in the healthcare community by effectively communicating and collaborating with patients, caregivers, other health care providers and administrators to advocate for their geriatric patients and the geriatric population.
5. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will serve as mentors on evidence based specialty practice in geriatrics to colleagues, residents and students. Serve as clinical instructors, guest lecturers and/or faculty in their employment setting.
6. Upon completion of the residency program, participants will utilize self-assessment, reflection and feedback from others to continually improve their clinical, communication and teaching knowledge, skills and abilities.
Curriculum
Curriculum includes readings/home study, observation, education sessions from faculty members, 1-on-1 mentoring, practicing in community clinic, and didactic hands on practice of advanced skills for psychomotor training. Trainings will be completed at the Cleveland VA Medical Center and surrounding areas as appropriate. Topics including:
1.) Foundations- Medical Screening, Pharmacology, Motivational Interviewing, Research, Professional Development.
2.) Aging
3.) Incontinence
4.) Exercise prescription and Frailty
5.) Vestibular/Balance; Gait and Falls
6.) The Aging Integumentary/Endocrine systems
7.) The Aging Cardiopulmonary System
8.) The Aging Musculoskeletal System
9.) The Aging Neuromuscular System
10.) Environmental Barriers and Adaptive Equipment
11.) Public Health and Health Promotion
12.) Medically Complex Geriatric Patients
13.) Prosthetics/Orthotics/Mobility and Assistive Technology
How to Apply
Admission Requirements:
1. Either a licensed physical therapist within one of the 50 U.S. states -OR- a doctoral student from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program who is eligible for licensure and graduates prior to commencement of the program. The applicant must obtain a state license during the first testing cycle following program initiation. Failure to pass the license examination will require the applicant to terminate the program. In addition:
2. U.S. Citizens
3. Able to comply with all VANEOHS employment requirements
4. Residency applicants must submit the following to the Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS) prior to application deadline:
a. Resume/ curriculum vitae
b. Essay statement- 500 words or less
c. Official Transcripts
d. Two Letters of Recommendation Application Procedures
Application Procedures
If you have or will meet requirements prior to residency start date you may apply using the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Services (RF-PTCAS). For more information on using this application service to apply for this residency program please visit: www.abptrfe.org/
Should you have any other questions please contact:
Program Director:
Bryan R. Geletka PT, DPT, OCS
Program Coordinator:
Adam Wendt PT, MPT, CEEAA, GCS
Resident Outcomes
Results of 2019 Post-Graduate Study
* Two (2) Residents Voluntarily withdrew from program 2014-2015
“I had a fantastic experience participating in this residency program. I feel that my confidence and skill set as a relatively new provider is above that of many of my classmates from graduate school. I also feel that this program has assisted in continuing to motivate me to continue to expand my knowledge base and participate in new programs and continuing education that I may not have otherwise pursued” - Geriatric Resident 2016-2017
“The Geriatric Residency Program was a great start to my career and has enhanced my learning as a novice PT. I would recommend it to anyone interested in specializing in geriatrics.” - Geriatric Resident 2017-2018
Meet the Staff
Bryan Geletka PT, DPT, OCS, MDT, Cert-DN (Section Chief, Rehabilitation Therapies Service Manager/PT Residency Program Manager) received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University in1997. In 1999, he received his Bachelors of Science in Physical Therapy from Youngstown State University. In 2016 Dr. Geletka became a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Dr. Geletka completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy and his certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy from EIM Institute of Health Science in 2019. He is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. Geletka is the Section Chief, Rehabilitation Therapies Service Manager at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Geletka currently serves as a faculty member of the Orthopaedic and Geriatric Residency Programs teaching the musculoskeletal module (Geriatric Residency). Dr. Geletka is responsible for administrative oversight of the PT Residency Program, Coordinators, Mentors and Faculty. Dr. Geletka leads the program’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts, ensuring that the program and participants achieve the mission and outcomes and that the program meets or exceeds the ABPTRFE Quality Standards.
Adam Wendt, MPT, GCS, CEEAA (Program Coordinator- Geriatric Residency/Mentor/ Faculty) graduated with his Physical Therapist Assistant degree in 2001 from Lorain County Community College and then went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Cleveland State University in 2005. He began working at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA in 2006 and now serves as the program coordinator and primary clinical mentor for the Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency program. Mr. Wendt teaches the vestibular module for both the geriatric and Orthopedic Residency programs as well as the cardio/pulmonary and frailty/exercise prescription modules for the geriatric residency program. Adam also has a clinical interest in the management of vestibular dysfunction and is Herdman certified in vestibular rehabilitation and intervention. He is the primary therapist responsible for the outpatient vestibular clinic which he played an integral role in establishing. He is a member of the team that provides clinical management to the OEF/OIF/OND and poly-trauma clinic. Mr. Wendt was also recently selected to participate in the 2019 Geriatric Scholars program at the VA. This program is designed to enhance clinical care of medically complex geriatric patients. Adam has participated in several speaking engagements through local and national VA clinics as well as Lorain County Community College to clinicians and students. Adam is actively engaged as a consultant in the community at the collegiate level working with Walsh University, Cleveland State University, and Lorain County Community College.
Bryan Geletka, PT, DPT, OCS (Faculty/Mentor) received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University in1997. In 1999, he received his Bachelors of Science in Physical Therapy from Youngstown State University. Dr. Geletka completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from EIM Institute of Health Science in 2019 and is currently pursuing his Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy. In 2016 Dr. Geletka became a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. He is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. Geletka is the Supervisor of Physical Therapy Services at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He worked in outpatient Orthopaedics before joining the Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Geletka currently serves as a faculty member of the Orthopaedic and Geriatric Residency Programs teaching the shoulder module (Orthopaedic Residency) and the musculoskeletal module (Geriatric Residency). Dr. Geletka is responsible for administrative oversight of the PT Residency Program, Coordinators, Mentors and Faculty. Dr. Geletka leads the program’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts, ensuring that the program and participants achieve the mission and outcomes and that the program meets or exceeds the ABPTRFE Quality Standards.
Mary Conley, PT, DPT, CEEAA (Faculty), received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Ohio University in 2010 and has been working in acute inpatient rehab and the acute care setting since licensure. For the past 5 years, she has been the primary therapist covering all Intensive Care Unit inpatients at Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Dr. Conley has been an instrumental team member in initiation of early mobilization of ventilator dependent patients. She has been a faculty member of the Cleveland VAMC Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program since inception, guiding residents through management of the medically complex patient. Dr. Conley also enjoys being an APTA Credentialed Clinical Instructor educating future Physical Therapy professionals.
Kaimee Devore, Pt, DPT, GCS (Faculty) received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Walsh University in 2015. Following graduation she completed Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Geriatric Residency in 2015. She then transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. Dr. Devore achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2017. In addition to clinical responsibilities Dr. Devore serves as faculty member for both the Louis Stokes VA Geriatric and Orthopedic Residencies.
Alicia Jadwisiak (A.J.), PT, DPT, GCS, LMT (Faculty) completed her Bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy degree completed at Walsh University. Dr. Jadwisiak joined the VA Physical Medicine and Rehab team in 2013 with a special interest in amputee care and prosthetic training. She became a Geriatric Certified Specialist in 2017 and also has a license in Massage Therapy.
Ashley Lloyd, PT, DPT (Faculty), received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from Ohio University in 2010 and has work experience in acute care, inpatient rehab, as well as outpatient stroke rehab. She is currently employed at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Lloyd has previously been employed at UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh as well as University Hospitals in Cleveland. Her acute care experience has exposure to treating level I trauma patients in the following teams; neurological, general medicine, trauma, and cardiac. Dr. Lloyd has a passion treating neurological patients, and especially enjoys treating the CVA population. She is APTA CI credentialed and has completed the VHA Core Mentoring Certificate Training, along with multiple education courses concerned with evidence based treatment promoting neuroplasticity with stroke recovery. Dr. Lloyd currently serves as a faculty member for the Geriatric Residency program teaching the aging neurological and neuromuscular module at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
Matthew Mucha, PT, DPT, Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist earned his Bachelors of Science in Molecular Biology from Grove City College in 2014 and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Walsh University in 2017. Following his graduate studies, Dr. Mucha completed the Geriatric Residency Program in 2018 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center and began instructing for the residency in 2019 with an emphasis on population health, research and evidence based practice. In 2020, Dr. Mucha began his doctoral studies in Health Sciences at Youngstown State University where his research work centers on values research among physical therapists. He first presented on Gerofit as a wellness program available to the VA in 2020 with implementation of virtual Gerofit groups in 2021. He remains active in the local and national physical therapy community with an emphasis on post-professional education and best practice care for geriatrics across all clinical settings.