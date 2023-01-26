Bryan Geletka PT, DPT, OCS, MDT, Cert-DN (Section Chief, Rehabilitation Therapies Service Manager/PT Residency Program Manager) received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University in1997. In 1999, he received his Bachelors of Science in Physical Therapy from Youngstown State University. In 2016 Dr. Geletka became a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Dr. Geletka completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy and his certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy from EIM Institute of Health Science in 2019. He is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. Geletka is the Section Chief, Rehabilitation Therapies Service Manager at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Geletka currently serves as a faculty member of the Orthopaedic and Geriatric Residency Programs teaching the musculoskeletal module (Geriatric Residency). Dr. Geletka is responsible for administrative oversight of the PT Residency Program, Coordinators, Mentors and Faculty. Dr. Geletka leads the program’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts, ensuring that the program and participants achieve the mission and outcomes and that the program meets or exceeds the ABPTRFE Quality Standards.

Adam Wendt, MPT, GCS, CEEAA (Program Coordinator- Geriatric Residency/Mentor/ Faculty) graduated with his Physical Therapist Assistant degree in 2001 from Lorain County Community College and then went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Cleveland State University in 2005. He began working at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA in 2006 and now serves as the program coordinator and primary clinical mentor for the Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency program. Mr. Wendt teaches the vestibular module for both the geriatric and Orthopedic Residency programs as well as the cardio/pulmonary and frailty/exercise prescription modules for the geriatric residency program. Adam also has a clinical interest in the management of vestibular dysfunction and is Herdman certified in vestibular rehabilitation and intervention. He is the primary therapist responsible for the outpatient vestibular clinic which he played an integral role in establishing. He is a member of the team that provides clinical management to the OEF/OIF/OND and poly-trauma clinic. Mr. Wendt was also recently selected to participate in the 2019 Geriatric Scholars program at the VA. This program is designed to enhance clinical care of medically complex geriatric patients. Adam has participated in several speaking engagements through local and national VA clinics as well as Lorain County Community College to clinicians and students. Adam is actively engaged as a consultant in the community at the collegiate level working with Walsh University, Cleveland State University, and Lorain County Community College.

Bryan Geletka, PT, DPT, OCS (Faculty/Mentor) received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University in1997. In 1999, he received his Bachelors of Science in Physical Therapy from Youngstown State University. Dr. Geletka completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from EIM Institute of Health Science in 2019 and is currently pursuing his Certification in Orthopedic Manual Therapy. In 2016 Dr. Geletka became a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. He is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. Geletka is the Supervisor of Physical Therapy Services at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. He worked in outpatient Orthopaedics before joining the Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Geletka currently serves as a faculty member of the Orthopaedic and Geriatric Residency Programs teaching the shoulder module (Orthopaedic Residency) and the musculoskeletal module (Geriatric Residency). Dr. Geletka is responsible for administrative oversight of the PT Residency Program, Coordinators, Mentors and Faculty. Dr. Geletka leads the program’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts, ensuring that the program and participants achieve the mission and outcomes and that the program meets or exceeds the ABPTRFE Quality Standards.

Mary Conley, PT, DPT, CEEAA (Faculty), received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Ohio University in 2010 and has been working in acute inpatient rehab and the acute care setting since licensure. For the past 5 years, she has been the primary therapist covering all Intensive Care Unit inpatients at Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Dr. Conley has been an instrumental team member in initiation of early mobilization of ventilator dependent patients. She has been a faculty member of the Cleveland VAMC Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program since inception, guiding residents through management of the medically complex patient. Dr. Conley also enjoys being an APTA Credentialed Clinical Instructor educating future Physical Therapy professionals.

Kaimee Devore, Pt, DPT, GCS (Faculty) received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Walsh University in 2015. Following graduation she completed Louis Stokes VA Medical Center Geriatric Residency in 2015. She then transitioned to a full-time staff physical therapist at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. Dr. Devore achieved her Geriatric Specialization from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in 2017. In addition to clinical responsibilities Dr. Devore serves as faculty member for both the Louis Stokes VA Geriatric and Orthopedic Residencies.

Alicia Jadwisiak (A.J.), PT, DPT, GCS, LMT (Faculty) completed her Bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy degree completed at Walsh University. Dr. Jadwisiak joined the VA Physical Medicine and Rehab team in 2013 with a special interest in amputee care and prosthetic training. She became a Geriatric Certified Specialist in 2017 and also has a license in Massage Therapy.

Ashley Lloyd, PT, DPT (Faculty), received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy Degree from Ohio University in 2010 and has work experience in acute care, inpatient rehab, as well as outpatient stroke rehab. She is currently employed at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Lloyd has previously been employed at UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh as well as University Hospitals in Cleveland. Her acute care experience has exposure to treating level I trauma patients in the following teams; neurological, general medicine, trauma, and cardiac. Dr. Lloyd has a passion treating neurological patients, and especially enjoys treating the CVA population. She is APTA CI credentialed and has completed the VHA Core Mentoring Certificate Training, along with multiple education courses concerned with evidence based treatment promoting neuroplasticity with stroke recovery. Dr. Lloyd currently serves as a faculty member for the Geriatric Residency program teaching the aging neurological and neuromuscular module at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

Matthew Mucha, PT, DPT, Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist earned his Bachelors of Science in Molecular Biology from Grove City College in 2014 and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Walsh University in 2017. Following his graduate studies, Dr. Mucha completed the Geriatric Residency Program in 2018 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center and began instructing for the residency in 2019 with an emphasis on population health, research and evidence based practice. In 2020, Dr. Mucha began his doctoral studies in Health Sciences at Youngstown State University where his research work centers on values research among physical therapists. He first presented on Gerofit as a wellness program available to the VA in 2020 with implementation of virtual Gerofit groups in 2021. He remains active in the local and national physical therapy community with an emphasis on post-professional education and best practice care for geriatrics across all clinical settings.