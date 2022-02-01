Pharmacy Residencies

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is a teaching healthcare system with 18 locations in Northeast Ohio that serves more than 111,500 Veterans across 21 counties. It is a training environment for more than 3,000 students across various disciplines in affiliation with more than 200 academic institutions. The main medical center, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, is one of the largest VA facilities in the country and serves as the primary residency site. Located about six miles east of downtown Cleveland at Wade Park in University Circle, Cleveland VA Medical Center is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University and is a major training site for residents in Medicine and Surgery as well as many subspecialty fields and other allied health professions.