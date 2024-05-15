Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency within the Center of Outpatient Education
The Mission of the Center of Outpatient Education is to train leaders in health care who excel in providing high-quality and team-based care.
Three curricular strategies provide the foundation for the Center of Outpatient Education. These strategies include didactic learning, reflective practice, and workplace learning. The Friday didactic sessions are designed to increase your content knowledge and enhance collaboration with learners from a variety of specialties. Additionally, you will work with your interprofessional colleagues to develop and implement a quality improvement project. In the workplace you will utilize your content knowledge and interprofessional relationships to provide high quality primary care to veterans
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner residents learn as a member of an interdisciplinary team collaborating with internal medicine residents, pharmacy residents, psychology fellows, social work interns and other health care professionals.
Who is eligible to apply:
We are especially seeking applicants who wish to train in primary care and serve the Veteran population in an interprofessional workplace. Candidates must have graduated within the last 1 year to be eligible for the program.
- A current unencumbered NP license and furnishing license, (if applicable in state of licensure), or proof of pending license(s) application(s) from a state board of registered nursing (all Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program)
- AANP or ANCC board certification or verification of successfully passing boards.
- US Citizen or Naturalized US Citizen and proficiency in written and spoken English.
- Completion of the following by program start: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, Hep B vaccination.
Primary Care- Training
The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residents are responsible for a panel of ~200 primary care patients with clinical supervision in the medical home model (PACT: patient aligned care team, within the VA). Each team consists of a Nurse Practitioner resident, RN case manager, licensed vocational nurse, and clerical staff. Each primary care clinic is mentored by NP and MD faculty trained in educating new NP graduates who help to facilitate the development of skills in patient-centered care, clinical reasoning, diagnostic skills, and interprofessional collaborative practice. Residents provide care to their patients in routine clinic appointments, new patient visits, urgent appointments, and virtual care including scheduled and non-scheduled video or telephone visits.
Rotations
Each resident has the opportunity to rotate through a variety of outpatient specialty clinics, working with Nurse Practitioners in these areas. Rotations may include (subject to availability)
- Nephrology
- Urgent care
- Women’s health
- Pulmonary
- Endocrine
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Rheumatology
- Gastroenterology
- Dermatology