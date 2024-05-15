Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency within the Center of Outpatient Education

Three curricular strategies provide the foundation for the Center of Outpatient Education. These strategies include didactic learning, reflective practice, and workplace learning. The Friday didactic sessions are designed to increase your content knowledge and enhance collaboration with learners from a variety of specialties. Additionally, you will work with your interprofessional colleagues to develop and implement a quality improvement project. In the workplace you will utilize your content knowledge and interprofessional relationships to provide high quality primary care to veterans

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner residents learn as a member of an interdisciplinary team collaborating with internal medicine residents, pharmacy residents, psychology fellows, social work interns and other health care professionals.