Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Mission Statement

To further develop the clinical and professional skills of the newly graduated (with the previous 12 months) Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with ongoing education, supervision, and mentorship.

This 12-month full-time residency is a traineeship, which includes a generous stipend, insurance coverage and earned time off. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is part of a triad of nationally recognized Cleveland hospitals and offers the opportunity for post-graduate Psych Nurse Practitioners to participate in experiential learning, supervision, teaching, case conferences, didactics, and an interdisciplinary approach to Veteran-centric care. VANEOHS is a rich environment to augment graduate education. The goal is to transition novice NP’s to competent evidence-based practitioners. Additionally, the program will help develop leadership skills and encourage scholarly activities, such as presentations and a group project.

The preference for selected trainees, will be those who already have already passed the ANCC certification boards and have NP licensure, but there is a non-negotiable 90-day grace period from the start of the program to obtain NP licensure. We recommend ANCC testing as soon as possible. Though this program is designed to help with the recruitment and retention of high-quality NP’s for the VA, completion does not guarantee employment.