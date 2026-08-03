Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Program Objective

1. Provide a year-long training program which prepares new graduate PMHNP for independent practice.

2. Foster and support the role transition from novice to independent practice for the PMHNP.

3. Promote Resident competence and the role of a licensed independent practitioner.

4. Develop and refine professional and interprofessional PMHNP clinical practice within VA, building upon person-centric principles to refine Veteran-centric principles.

5. Incorporate evidence-based practice, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in healthcare delivery to Veterans.

6. Increase confidence and role satisfaction of the new PMHNP committed to serving Veterans.

7. Support organizational and leadership goals for recruitment and retention of high-quality PMHNPs.

8. Develop collaborative, interprofessional skills and relationships utilizing team-based care approaches.

Curriculum Overview

The VA is committed to improving the mental health of the nation’s Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to improve training for mental health providers. The overarching goal of the Residency is to support optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational processes and activities that are robust, evidence-based, and most likely to result in successful implementation throughout the year. The curriculum is required by VHA Directive 1400 Series; designed around Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation standards and OAA guidance for competency.

Throughout the year, residents participate in various seminars and lecture series, engage in assorted professional development activities, and rotate through different clinical areas, which support continuous learning outcomes and reinforce the skills learned in the program. Schedules of learning activities and clinical placements are provided at the beginning of the year, with flexibility allowed for individualization based on resident preference, learning needs, or ad hoc requests. Residents must obtain 2080 hours for successful completion of the program

Many scheduled lectures, series, seminars, professional development activities, and clinical activities are described in separate activity descriptions and/or syllabi which provide the activity purpose, objectives, outcomes, and resources. Applicable OAA competencies and CCNE standards are also listed in the specific activity documents. Residents are provided with a comprehensive orientation at the beginning of the year which includes a description of learning activities, schedules, goals, outcomes, and evaluation methods.

Essential Functions of this Position

Must be onsite for entire tour of duty

Must be able to deliver care via face-to-face, video, and phone from the assigned VA locations within Northeast Ohio VA Medical System

Must be located near the Northeast Ohio VA Medical Center, where most clinical rotations occur

Must be able to adapt writing style to multiple faculty

Stipend and Benefits

Stipend as of Fiscal Year 2026

· Cleveland: $84, 313

A comprehensive benefits package that includes:

· Vacation days, accrued at 4 hours per pay period equating to 120hrs over the year

· Sick time, accrued at 4 hours per pay period equating to 120hrs over the year

· 11 paid holidays

· Voluntary inclusion into group medical, dental, and vision

· Voluntary participation in Federal Employee Group Life Insurance

· Fee exempt DEA Number (approved for activities within VA)

Accreditation Status

The NP fellowship/residency program at VANEOHS is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.