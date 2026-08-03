Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
VANEOHS now offers a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Accredited Nurse Practitioner Fellowship/Residency Program. The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program provides an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in skillfully prepared psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners available to function independently in providing services for the veteran population.
Mission Statement
To further develop the clinical and professional skills of the newly graduated (within the previous 12 months) Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with ongoing education, supervision and mentorship.
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is part of a triad of nationally recognized Cleveland hospitals and offers post-graduate Psych Nurse Practitioners the opportunity to participate in experiential learning, supervision, teaching, case conferences, didactics, and an interdisciplinary approach to Veteran-centric care.
VANEOHS is a rich environment to augment graduate education. The goal is to transition novice NP’s to competent, evidence-based practitioners. Additionally, the program will help develop leadership skills and encourage scholarly activities, such as presentations and a group project.
Program Application Period
Next Period Feb. 1, 2027 - March 31, 2027
About Our Program
- This 12-month residency combines clinical practicum experiences, specialty rotations, and didactic education to provide a well-rounded experience for newly graduated Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP).
- The residency provides the opportunity to work alongside expert nurse practitioners, physicians, social workers, clinical pharmacists, and other professionals to broaden new nurse practitioners’ understanding of what it means to be an Independent Licensed Practitioner.
- Clinical rotations may include the following: General and Specialized Mental Health through Behavioral Health Integrated Program and/or Primary Care, Mental Health Integration, Inpatient Mental Health, Emergency Psychiatric Services through the Mental Health Intervention Suite (MHIS), Medical Consultation/Liaison Service, Community Living Center Consultation/Liaison Service, Veterans Addiction Recovery Center (VARC), Psychosocial Recovery Resource Center (PRRC), Neuromodulation, Neurology, Polytrauma, and Sleep Medicine.
Program Objective
1. Provide a year-long training program which prepares new graduate PMHNP for independent practice.
2. Foster and support the role transition from novice to independent practice for the PMHNP.
3. Promote Resident competence and the role of a licensed independent practitioner.
4. Develop and refine professional and interprofessional PMHNP clinical practice within VA, building upon person-centric principles to refine Veteran-centric principles.
5. Incorporate evidence-based practice, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in healthcare delivery to Veterans.
6. Increase confidence and role satisfaction of the new PMHNP committed to serving Veterans.
7. Support organizational and leadership goals for recruitment and retention of high-quality PMHNPs.
8. Develop collaborative, interprofessional skills and relationships utilizing team-based care approaches.
Curriculum Overview
The VA is committed to improving the mental health of the nation’s Veterans and is investing in innovative programs to improve training for mental health providers. The overarching goal of the Residency is to support optimal care for our Veterans by offering educational processes and activities that are robust, evidence-based, and most likely to result in successful implementation throughout the year. The curriculum is required by VHA Directive 1400 Series; designed around Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation standards and OAA guidance for competency.
Throughout the year, residents participate in various seminars and lecture series, engage in assorted professional development activities, and rotate through different clinical areas, which support continuous learning outcomes and reinforce the skills learned in the program. Schedules of learning activities and clinical placements are provided at the beginning of the year, with flexibility allowed for individualization based on resident preference, learning needs, or ad hoc requests. Residents must obtain 2080 hours for successful completion of the program
Many scheduled lectures, series, seminars, professional development activities, and clinical activities are described in separate activity descriptions and/or syllabi which provide the activity purpose, objectives, outcomes, and resources. Applicable OAA competencies and CCNE standards are also listed in the specific activity documents. Residents are provided with a comprehensive orientation at the beginning of the year which includes a description of learning activities, schedules, goals, outcomes, and evaluation methods.
Essential Functions of this Position
- Must be onsite for entire tour of duty
- Must be able to deliver care via face-to-face, video, and phone from the assigned VA locations within Northeast Ohio VA Medical System
- Must be located near the Northeast Ohio VA Medical Center, where most clinical rotations occur
- Must be able to adapt writing style to multiple faculty
Stipend and Benefits
Stipend as of Fiscal Year 2026
· Cleveland: $84, 313
A comprehensive benefits package that includes:
· Vacation days, accrued at 4 hours per pay period equating to 120hrs over the year
· Sick time, accrued at 4 hours per pay period equating to 120hrs over the year
· 11 paid holidays
· Voluntary inclusion into group medical, dental, and vision
· Voluntary participation in Federal Employee Group Life Insurance
· Fee exempt DEA Number (approved for activities within VA)
Accreditation Status
The NP fellowship/residency program at VANEOHS is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
Application information
- Applications accepted Feb. 1, 2027 through March 31, 2027. (* No late applications will be accepted)
- Interviews conducted April 14th through 30th.
- Decisions sent no later than May 14th.
- Residency start date pending Sept. 13, 2027, with confirmation known at time to extending offers.
Raygan Turner MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, CARN-AP, APHN-BC
Program Director-Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
VHACLEPsychNPResidency@va.gov