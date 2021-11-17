Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program provides an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in skillfully prepared psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners available to function independently in providing services for the veteran population.
Mission Statement
To further develop the clinical and professional skills of the newly graduated (with the previous 12 months) Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with ongoing education, supervision, and mentorship.
This 12-month full-time residency is a traineeship, which includes a generous stipend, insurance coverage and earned time off. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is part of a triad of nationally recognized Cleveland hospitals and offers the opportunity for post-graduate Psych Nurse Practitioners to participate in experiential learning, supervision, teaching, case conferences, didactics, and an interdisciplinary approach to Veteran-centric care. VANEOHS is a rich environment to augment graduate education. The goal is to transition novice NP’s to competent evidence-based practitioners. Additionally, the program will help develop leadership skills and encourage scholarly activities, such as presentations and a group project.
The preference for selected trainees, will be those who already have already passed the ANCC certification boards and have NP licensure, but there is a non-negotiable 90-day grace period from the start of the program to obtain NP licensure. We recommend ANCC testing as soon as possible. Though this program is designed to help with the recruitment and retention of high-quality NP’s for the VA, completion does not guarantee employment.
Application information
Program Start Date: 7/26/21
Please go to the link: https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
- Complete Form 10-2850D - application
- Review “Am I eligible?” link and check
- Acknowledgment of random drug screening
- 3 Confidential Recommendations – see attachment below
- A personal statement about your professional goals, reasons for wanting to participate in this residency program and why you are the best candidate for selection.
- A final Transcript will be required before starting the program, as well as other documents
- An interview will be scheduled to assist with final decision on selected candidates
Other Forms
Leslie Briscoe MSN, PMHNP-BC
Program Director - Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner Residency
Leslie.Briscoe@va.gov
216-791-3800 Ext 62118