Psychology Residency and Internship

The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System focuses on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, and provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for approximately 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. The number of unique patients and complexity of care provided makes the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System the 3rd largest in the VA.

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Psychology Service has four separately APA-accredited postdoctoral residency programs in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Health Psychology, Clinical Neuropsychology, and Rehabilitation Psychology. All four programs received 10-year reaccreditation at our last site visit and are due for their next APA site visit in 2028. The programs seek to provide supervised experience that fosters advanced professional development of competencies applicable to the respective areas. Training curriculum is organized within each specialty area and informed by the associated professional training guidelines. All residents have opportunities for umbrella supervision of a predoctoral intern or practicum student. In addition, all residents have 20% of their time reserved for a year-long research or program development project relevant to their residency focus area.

For questions about our postdoctoral residency programs, please email Laura.Roush@va.gov and Ariel.Russell@va.gov. For questions about our predoctoral internship program, please email Angela.Kuemmel@va.gov and Ariel.Russell@va.gov.