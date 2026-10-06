Psychology Residency and Internship
The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center provides internship and postdoctoral training that is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. Qualified doctoral and postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or having completed APA accredited programs in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. The Postdoctoral Residency programs in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Health Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology, and Clinical Neuropsychology have independently attained ten-year accreditation by the American Psychological Association (next site visit 2028).
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System focuses on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, and provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for approximately 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. The number of unique patients and complexity of care provided makes the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System the 3rd largest in the VA.
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Psychology Service has four separately APA-accredited postdoctoral residency programs in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Health Psychology, Clinical Neuropsychology, and Rehabilitation Psychology. All four programs received 10-year reaccreditation at our last site visit and are due for their next APA site visit in 2028. The programs seek to provide supervised experience that fosters advanced professional development of competencies applicable to the respective areas. Training curriculum is organized within each specialty area and informed by the associated professional training guidelines. All residents have opportunities for umbrella supervision of a predoctoral intern or practicum student. In addition, all residents have 20% of their time reserved for a year-long research or program development project relevant to their residency focus area.
For questions about our postdoctoral residency programs, please email Laura.Roush@va.gov and Ariel.Russell@va.gov. For questions about our predoctoral internship program, please email Angela.Kuemmel@va.gov and Ariel.Russell@va.gov.
Psychology Residency & Internship Brochures
Program Focus Areas
Clinical Psychology:
Psychosocial Rehabilitation for Serious Mental Illness
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
Substance Abuse and Process Addictions
Clinical Health Psychology:
Primary Care Center of Education
Geropsychology
Specialty Medicine Clinics
Headache/Polytrauma Psychology
Clinical Neuropsychology (2-year program recruiting for 2026-28 resident)
Rehabilitation Psychology (2-year program next recruiting for 2027-29 resident)
Eligibility and Appointment Requirements
- Applicants must be U.S. citizens.
- Male applicants (based on sex assigned at birth) must be registered with the Selective Service System or provide documentation indicating an exemption from registering.
- Successful completion of an APA or PCSAS accredited doctoral program in Clinical, Counseling, or combined Psychology, including APA accredited doctoral internship.
- All requirements for the doctoral degree must be completed prior to the start date. This includes all classes, completion of a dissertation final project if required for graduation (successfully defended, filed, and accepted by the graduate program with no pending edits/actions necessary), and completion of an APA-accredited internship program.
- Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members.
- Final appointment is contingent upon passing a routine physical examination, background security check, possible random drug screening, standard employment forms OF 612 and OF 306, and submission of documents demonstrating that all doctoral graduation requirements will be met before the start of residency. An oath of office is required at the beginning of residency.
- Appointees must undergo fingerprinting, passing a background check, and possible pre-employment random drug and alcohol screening. We are a federal facility with a zero-tolerance for substance use at work. Cannabis use even with prescription is not permitted. See the VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veteran Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) for more details.
- You will be required to self-certify that you are in satisfactory physical condition to work as a resident at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center during the 2026-2027 training year, are up-to-date on vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and VA (What Vaccines are Recommended for You | Adult Vaccines | CDC), and meet requirements for screening for active tuberculosis. You will need to meet current hospital policy for vaccines such as the flu vaccination.
Application Instructions
We use APPA-CAS for our residency applications. If you are having any difficulty submitting materials through APPA-CAS or are sending documents for unfilled positions listed in the UPPD in February, please send the following to Laura.Roush@va.gov and Ariel.Russell@va.gov:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Cover letter with statement of interest in the specialty and focus area(s) to which you applying
- Letter of good standing from the Director of Training of your internship program
- Two letters of recommendation from supervisors who can address your clinical capability in the specialty area to which you are applying
- A work sample of psychological assessment related to the specialty area of interest
- Official transcripts of graduate work
Laura Roush, Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Postdoctoral Psychology Training Programs
Laura.roush@va.gov
216-791-3800 Ext 61165
Angela Kuemmel, Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Predoctoral Psychology Training Programs
angela.kuemmel@va.gov
216-938-3944
For Accreditation Issues Contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 First Street N.E. Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: (202) 336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/