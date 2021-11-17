Psychology Residency and Internship

The complexity of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides a wide range of training opportunities. It is one of the most diverse in the VA system, with 597 beds and 13 outpatient clinics. It provides comprehensive health care services to Northeast Ohio Veterans from a broad spectrum of socioeconomic and ethnic groups. In a typical year, more than 350,000 Veterans amass a staggering number of visits for mental health services at our facilities. VANEOHS is affiliated with the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and houses training programs clinical skills, basic research, and applied research for a variety of health care professionals.

The bulk of the Psychology Training Program is located at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in University Circle five miles east of downtown Cleveland. The University Circle area is a major healthcare, educational, and cultural area of the city. Some trainees also travel to the Parma VA Clinic in the suburb of Parma located 14 miles southwest of the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

View the following brochures for complete information: