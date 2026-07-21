About the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and works with the community to provide resources and support for Veterans and their families.

Health Care and Services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in northern Arizona. Facilities include our Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Anthem, Chinle, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Kayenta, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Page, and Tuba City. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern Arizona health services page.

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5) Health System Area 5.3 (HSA 5.3). HSA 5.3 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, Southern California, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VA's five VISNs

Teaching and Learning

Our Bob Stump VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

We have strong academic affiliations with several leading educational institutions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast Facts

The Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System (NAVAHCS) serves the health care needs of more than 34,000 Veterans spanning across more than 65,000 square miles of northern Arizona.

NAVAHCS has maintained a 5-star overall hospital quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) since the rating system started including VA hospitals in the annual national review in 2023. The review uses five categories - mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care - to award a 1-star to 5-star rating for each hospital.

Our main hospital is named after Bob Stump, who was a combat Veteran in World War II on the USS Tulagi. Stump represented Arizona’s 3rd Congressional district from 1977 to 2003, and was chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee.

Bob Stump VA Medical Center includes an 75-bed Community Living Center, a 15-bed unit for acute care, and a 120-bed domiciliary that is part of our Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

Our Community Living Center has maintained a 5-star survey rating since 2022.

NAVAHCS has active social media accounts on Facebook, Flickr, and Instagram.

Accreditations

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the: