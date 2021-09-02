About the VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in northern Arizona. Facilities include our Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Anthem, Chinle, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Page, Polacca, and Tuba City. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Northern Arizona health services page.

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Bob Stump VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

We have strong academic affiliations with several leading educational institutions, including:

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 29,000 Veterans in northern Arizona.

Our main hospital is named for Phoenix native Bob Stump, who was a combat Veteran in World War II on the USS Tulagi. Stump represented Arizona’s 3rd Congressional district from 1977 to 2003, and was chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee.

Bob Stump VA Medical Center includes an 85-bed community living center, a 15-bed unit for acute care, and a 120-bed domiciliary that is part of our Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System maintains active social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Instagram.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

The VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

