Mission and vision
VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide health care to more than 29,000 Veterans in northern Arizona. Facilities include our Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Anthem, Chinle, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Page, Polacca, and Tuba City.