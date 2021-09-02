Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide health care to more than 29,000 Veterans in northern Arizona. Facilities include our Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Anthem, Chinle, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Page, Polacca, and Tuba City.