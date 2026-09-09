Performance
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) has maintained a 5-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) since the rating system started including VA hospitals in the annual national review in 2023. To view this rating, as well as information about VA appointment wait times and Veteran satisfaction at VA facilities regionally and nationwide, visit the below links.
VA health care performance measures
See NAVAHCS's star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Compare VA quality of health care to non-VA facilities, including care at hospitals and outpatient clinics in your area and nationwide.
Get average appointment wait times at VA health care facilities, including wait times for returning and new patients.
VA measures Veteran satisfaction with getting timely appointments at each of our health facilities. We use a health care industry standard, the Consumer Assessment of Health and Systems survey, to collect feedback from 150,000 Veterans across the United States every 6 months.