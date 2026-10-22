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Chaplain services

VA Northern Arizona health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Contact a chaplain

For more information, please call 928-445-4860, ext. 6880.

Interfaith Chapel

Bob Stump VA Medical Center
Building 152
Map of Bob Stump VA Medical Center campus
Hours:  8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA Medical Centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the spiritual health care needs of Veterans

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